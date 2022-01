Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 19:43 Hits: 4

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump's family business and accusi...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/590440-five-things-to-know-about-the-new-york-ags-pursuit-of-trump