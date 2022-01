Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Sixty-seven percent of Americans are in support of banning lawmakers from trading stocks, according to a new poll from progressive firm Data for Progress. The poll, released on Tuesday, said that figure increased to 74 percent...

