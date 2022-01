Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 14:39 Hits: 0

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/589995-conservative-pundit-ann-coulter-says-trump-is-done