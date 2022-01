Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 01:30 Hits: 2

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday defended his opposition to changing the 60-vote legislative filibuster and told progressives threatening to primary him over the fight to "bring it on.""I've been primaried my...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/590318-manchin-defends-filibuster-stance-amid-primary-threats-bring-it-on