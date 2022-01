Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 21:29 Hits: 5

A Minnesota COVID-19 patient was flown to a medical facility in Texas over the weekend after a judge ordered doctors to keep him on a ventilator, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/590073-minnesota-covid-19-patient-flown-to-texas-after-judge-orders-doctors-to