Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 21:15 Hits: 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had some sharp words Monday for the senators protecting the filibuster amid the voting rights debate, suggesting they are debasing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. just as the country is honoring...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/590068-pelosi-suggests-filibuster-supporters-dishonor-mlks-legacy-on-voting-rights