Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 19:41 Hits: 6

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day by showing some love for Black-owned businesses.The couple supplied the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in At...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/590050-prince-harry-and-meghan-treat-atlantas-king-center-to-black