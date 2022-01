Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 15:00 Hits: 4

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's reason for defending the filibuster is "not right," after the Arizona Democrat said she wants to keep the legislative hurdle intact to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/589939-clyburn-says-sinema-is-not-right-in-defending-filibuster-for