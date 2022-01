Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said in an interview that he is worried about losing the House in 2022 and “losing this democracy,” saying that is the reason why he is pushing so much for Democrats’ voting rights...

