Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 18:49 Hits: 6

President Biden spent the past two weeks expending significant political capital in pushing for voting rights legislation that appears doomed to fail in the Senate, prompting second-guessing about whether the White House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/589827-bidens-voting-rights-gamble-prompts-second-guessing