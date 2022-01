Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 20:09 Hits: 0

Former President Trump will hold a rally in Texas later this month as he looks to ramp up his travel schedule ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.The rally is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas, north of Housto...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/589805-trump-to-rally-supporters-in-texas