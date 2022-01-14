Photos of the week ending Jan. 14, 2022

Articles

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid made his final visit to the Capitol, for his lying in state on Wednesday, while the chamber he once led continued to struggle with voting rights and the filibuster.

Here’s a look at how this week unfolded through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

A Zamboni driver smooths the ice Monday at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink. “Draw the Curtain” by artist Nicolas Party, which wraps around the exterior of the Hirshhorn Museum, is seen in the background. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) A Zamboni driver smooths the ice Monday at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink. “Draw the Curtain” by artist Nicolas Party, which wraps around the exterior of the Hirshhorn Museum, is seen in the background. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Congressional staffers and workers line up Monday in the Capitol Visitor Center for COVID-19 testing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Congressional staffers and workers line up Monday in the Capitol Visitor Center for COVID-19 testing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell greets golden retrievers Freddie, left, and Bonnie from North Carolina Sen. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell greets golden retrievers Freddie, left, and Bonnie from North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis ’ office before his Tuesday confirmation hearing at the Senate Banking Committee for a second term leading the Fed. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Family members of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid look on Wednesday as a military honor guard carries his casket up the Capitol steps for his lying in state in the Rotunda. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Family members of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid look on Wednesday as a military honor guard carries his casket up the Capitol steps for his lying in state in the Rotunda. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reid’s widow, Landra, pays her respects to her late husband Wednesday in the Rotunda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Reid’s widow, Landra, pays her respects to her late husband Wednesday in the Rotunda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Congressional staff and visitors are seen Wednesday in the Rotunda as Reid lies in state. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Congressional staff and visitors are seen Wednesday in the Rotunda as Reid lies in state. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to the Capitol on Wednesday for Reid’s lying in state. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) President Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to the Capitol on Wednesday for Reid’s lying in state. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate pages and Capitol Police officers await Biden’s arrival Thursday for the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Russell Building, where Biden discussed changing chamber rules to pass voting rights legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Senate pages and Capitol Police officers await Biden’s arrival Thursday for the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Russell Building, where Biden discussed changing chamber rules to pass voting rights legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

