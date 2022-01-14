Movement on the appropriations process?

Articles

Friday, 14 January 2022

Lead appropriators from both sides of the aisle are sitting down to chat. Polite chatter in the hallways of Congress has replaced boisterous accusations. Could this mean months of drama over issues like defense and nondefense spending are getting hammered out? CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman lay out where things stand.

