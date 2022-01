Articles

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) apologized for comparing the vaccine mandate implemented in Washington, D.C., to Nazi Germany amid backlash. “This has been done before. #DoNotComply,” Davidson tweeted on Wednesday with a picture of a Nazi...

