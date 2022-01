Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 23:42 Hits: 4

President Biden met with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday evening about voting rights as the president looks to find a path forward to passing legislation.The White Ho...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/589694-biden-to-host-manchin-sinema-at-white-house-to-discuss-voting-rights