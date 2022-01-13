Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:45 Hits: 1

McCarthy blames Pelosi for playing politics with Jan 6 commission

1 00:00:00,390 --> 00:00:05,490 >> But you said sure you'd be willing to testify about your conversations at the time that was in 2 00:00:05,490 --> 00:00:11,190 May of last year and you're now saying you won't agree to voluntarily cooperate. So why 3 00:00:11,190 --> 00:00:16,980 should the public not conclude that you're trying to hide something here and hide the facts from getting out. 4 00:00:16,980 --> 00:00:20,380 >> Great question. I hope everything gets corrected at CNN. 5 00:00:20,380 --> 00:00:27,080 >> I work through all that with your employees after 6 00:00:27,080 --> 00:00:30,280 January 6. You can state this. 7 00:00:30,320 --> 00:00:35,660 >> Who was the first person to offer a bipartisan commission to look at that day 8 00:00:35,660 --> 00:00:41,540 . Was it me I'll help you. The answer is yes. Nancy Pelosi 9 00:00:41,540 --> 00:00:47,060 waited for months. In that time period as we came here and discussed many times 10 00:00:47,060 --> 00:00:52,370 you here you would ask me questions my fear began to erode that she'd play 11 00:00:52,370 --> 00:00:57,680 politics with this. You watched it unfold and fold and she would prepare that. Who can who 12 00:00:57,680 --> 00:01:02,930 could have a subpoena power who can have the scope continuing to fight it all along the way 13 00:01:02,930 --> 00:01:04,330 that we now found. 14 00:01:04,520 --> 00:01:09,680 >> She just played politics while the Senate had two committees bipartisan look at what 15 00:01:09,680 --> 00:01:14,900 happened on January. The FBI was doing their own investigation and 16 00:01:14,900 --> 00:01:17,820 you all know the role of Congress. 17 00:01:17,960 --> 00:01:23,220 >> The only role we have is legislative you asked 18 00:01:23,220 --> 00:01:26,260 me that question and May. 19 00:01:26,330 --> 00:01:31,760 >> That was two months before Nancy Pelosi decided for the first 20 00:01:31,760 --> 00:01:37,370 time in history by any speaker to deny the minority to even put their 21 00:01:37,370 --> 00:01:42,590 individuals on a committee. So when you ask me that question never did I think a 22 00:01:42,590 --> 00:01:48,210 speaker would play such politics and then appoint a 23 00:01:48,210 --> 00:01:53,790 chairman who starts the committee by saying the only person out of bounds is 24 00:01:53,790 --> 00:01:59,340 the speaker. And now that we find even when we asked to preserve that information 25 00:01:59,340 --> 00:02:02,480 with the sergeant of arms that they will not provide. 26 00:02:03,420 --> 00:02:09,270 >> Maybe if Nancy Pelosi had done what other speakers would do and not play politics 27 00:02:09,270 --> 00:02:11,670 with it there could have been a different answer. 28 00:02:12,240 --> 00:02:18,240 >> Yes sir. Yes sir. All right. Hit by a subpoena I things that you have a unique window into 29 00:02:18,240 --> 00:02:20,820 the president on that day January 6. 30 00:02:20,820 --> 00:02:25,920 >> You were one of the only few people who spoke to him that day. Doesn't the 31 00:02:25,920 --> 00:02:31,350 American public have a right to know what the president of the United States was thinking and doing. Well 32 00:02:31,350 --> 00:02:33,700 the U.S. Capitol was under attack. 33 00:02:33,700 --> 00:02:38,870 >> You know that's a great question. You know the great thing about that didn't wait a year later on 34 00:02:38,870 --> 00:02:44,120 January 6. I spoke to the American public not by one network but by many 35 00:02:44,120 --> 00:02:50,960 networks My conversation was very short advising 36 00:02:50,960 --> 00:02:56,210 the president of what was happening here. There 37 00:02:56,210 --> 00:03:02,110 is nothing that I can provide. The January 6 Committee for 38 00:03:02,110 --> 00:03:06,780 Legislation of moving forward. There is nothing in that realm. 39 00:03:07,000 --> 00:03:09,130 >> It is pure politics of what they're playing. 40 00:03:09,850 --> 00:03:11,510 >> Yes sir. 41 00:03:12,230 --> 00:03:14,870 >> Yes oversight.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2022/01/13/mccarthy-blames-pelosi-for-playing-politics-with-jan-6-commission-449495