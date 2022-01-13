Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 18:53 Hits: 1

Sinema: Supports widening access to ballot, won’t support filibuster

1 00:00:01,020 --> 00:00:06,540 >> I support these bills because they strengthen Americans access to the ballot box and they better ensure 2 00:00:06,540 --> 00:00:11,790 that Americans votes are counted fairly. It is through elections that Americans make 3 00:00:11,790 --> 00:00:17,430 their voices heard. Select their representatives and guide the future of our countries and 4 00:00:17,430 --> 00:00:22,950 our community. These bills help treat the symptoms of 5 00:00:22,950 --> 00:00:28,900 the disease but they do not fully address the disease itself. 6 00:00:28,900 --> 00:00:34,300 >> And while I continue to support these bills I will not support separate actions that 7 00:00:34,300 --> 00:00:40,150 worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country. 8 00:00:40,150 --> 00:00:46,410 The debate over the Senate's 60 vote threshold shines a light on our broader challenges. 9 00:00:46,410 --> 00:00:52,570 There is no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60 vote threshold to pass legislation 10 00:00:52,570 --> 00:00:58,030 . There's no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild 11 00:00:58,030 --> 00:01:00,010 reversals in federal policy.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2022/01/13/sinema-supports-widening-access-to-ballot-wont-support-filibuster-449529