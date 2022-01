Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 21:33 Hits: 1

President Biden on Thursday appealed to states and companies to require people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the Supreme Court blocking his vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers.The Suprem...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/589657-biden-calls-on-employers-to-do-the-right-thing-after-supreme-court