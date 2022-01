Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 00:22 Hits: 5

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/589699-gop-senator-plans-to-introduce-fauci-act-after-clash-at-hearing