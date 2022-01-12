The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Timothy Snyder: Voting rights an ‘existential question’ facing America

The current fight over voting rights will help determine how long the United States endures as a republic, says Timothy Snyder, a historian and author of “On Tyranny” and other books about why democratic republics rise and fall.

He joins the Political Theater podcast to talk about that and the stresses on the current political system through the lens of history.

