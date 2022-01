Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.) announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection this year to uphold a past pledge to serve no more than four terms in the House.Hollingsworth will be leaving the lower chamber, where he has served since 2017...

