Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 18:36 Hits: 0

Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid lies in state in US Capitol

1 00:00:01,110 --> 00:00:03,900 >> Muhammad Ali said impossible. 2 00:00:04,620 --> 00:00:09,840 >> Is not a declaration. It is a dare. Harry would be the 3 00:00:09,840 --> 00:00:15,720 first to admit that he wasn't the biggest the loudest or the strongest. But 4 00:00:15,720 --> 00:00:21,390 he was tough. And relentless. He conquered the impossible. 5 00:00:21,390 --> 00:00:26,940 And he made the world a better place. Harry Reid made 6 00:00:26,940 --> 00:00:30,230 the world a better place. 7 00:00:30,330 --> 00:00:35,670 >> We couldn't have been more different. There was me a brash Jewish kid and a Brooklyn. And 8 00:00:35,670 --> 00:00:40,890 there was Harry soft spoken Mormon from Searchlight. We 9 00:00:40,890 --> 00:00:46,270 were a match made in heaven. I quickly learned that even though Harry talked 10 00:00:46,270 --> 00:00:51,960 softly. What he said carried the force of thunder. He 11 00:00:51,960 --> 00:00:57,930 was honest. He was direct. And he was original. Harry 12 00:00:57,930 --> 00:01:04,410 was tough as nails. A fighter to his core but one of the most compassionate individuals 13 00:01:04,410 --> 00:01:05,970 you could ever imagine. 14 00:01:07,530 --> 00:01:12,800 >> In short he was one of the most incredible and generous individuals I've 15 00:01:12,800 --> 00:01:17,970 ever met. The sort of person you come across. Only a handful of times in your life.

