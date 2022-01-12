Articles

McConnell bashes Biden's speech on election reform

1 00:00:00,270 --> 00:00:06,050 >> The president's ranch ranch yesterday was incoherent. 2 00:00:06,050 --> 00:00:11,650 Incorrect. And 3 00:00:11,650 --> 00:00:17,140 beneath his office he used the phrase Jim Crow 2.0 to 4 00:00:17,140 --> 00:00:22,160 demagogue a law. That makes the franchise more accessible. 5 00:00:22,880 --> 00:00:28,220 >> Than in his own state of Delaware. Georgia has more 6 00:00:28,220 --> 00:00:33,570 days of early voting than Delaware or New York. Georgia has no 7 00:00:33,570 --> 00:00:39,510 excuse absentee voting which Delaware and New York do not have if 8 00:00:39,510 --> 00:00:44,640 Georgia or Texas present Jim Crow emergencies then so do a 9 00:00:44,640 --> 00:00:51,100 whole lot of Democratic run states yesterday with 10 00:00:51,100 --> 00:00:56,260 the world's largest megaphone. He invoked. The 11 00:00:56,260 --> 00:01:01,630 literal civil war and said we are on the doorstep of 12 00:01:01,630 --> 00:01:06,520 autocracy talked about domestic enemies. 13 00:01:08,880 --> 00:01:09,570 >> Rhetoric. 14 00:01:10,620 --> 00:01:16,020 >> Unbecoming of a president of the United States. He 15 00:01:16,020 --> 00:01:21,290 said Our country will be an autocracy if he does not get his 16 00:01:21,290 --> 00:01:28,610 way. If he does not get his way so 17 00:01:28,610 --> 00:01:34,970 the world saw our commander in chief propaganda against his own country his 18 00:01:34,970 --> 00:01:41,610 own country to a degree that would have made proud blush the 19 00:01:41,610 --> 00:01:47,550 smallest majority we've ever seen in our politics is 20 00:01:47,550 --> 00:01:54,930 trying to change the rules for how people get elected in every single state that's 21 00:01:54,930 --> 00:02:01,470 just about the best argument for the filibuster you could possibly imagine a 22 00:02:01,470 --> 00:02:07,640 president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racists unless 23 00:02:07,640 --> 00:02:13,100 he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers 24 00:02:13,100 --> 00:02:13,940 built the Senate. 25 00:02:14,600 --> 00:02:20,050 >> To check his power this whole display is 26 00:02:20,050 --> 00:02:25,690 the best possible argument for preserving preserving. The Senate rules 27 00:02:25,690 --> 00:02:32,570 that extend deliberation force bipartisan compromise and 28 00:02:32,570 --> 00:02:34,990 let cooler heads prevail.

