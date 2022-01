Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:09 Hits: 1

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell."According to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/589346-wva-governor-extremely-unwell-after-positive-covid-19-test