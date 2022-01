Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 03:57 Hits: 4

An official from Europe's top medical product regulation agency said Tuesday that the COVID-19 omicron variant may be pushing the pandemic into becoming endemic.Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy for the Euro...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/589320-eu-regulator-questions-need-for-fourth-covid-19-vaccine-dose