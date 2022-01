Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 15:59 Hits: 1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We n...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/589169-manchin-doubles-down-on-filibuster-ahead-of-bidens-speech