Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 20:03 Hits: 0

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) said Monday he will retire from Congress after his current term, joining more than two dozen other House Democrats who have announced they will not seek reelection ahead of this year's midterm elections....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/589046-rep-perlmutter-says-he-wont-seek-reelection-in-november