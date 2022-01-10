Articles

Published on Monday, 10 January 2022

McCarthy says he plans to kick 3 Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win majority next year

1 00:00:00,090 --> 00:00:05,280 >> The Democrats have created a new thing where they're picking and choosing who could be on committee. Never in the history have 2 00:00:05,280 --> 00:00:10,680 you had the majority tell the minority who could be on committee. But this new standard which these 3 00:00:10,680 --> 00:00:16,140 Democrats have voted for. If Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in 4 00:00:16,140 --> 00:00:21,900 the private sector there's no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or homeland security. 5 00:00:21,900 --> 00:00:27,510 >> So that will not he will not be serving there. So you're going to hear the speaker to remove him 6 00:00:27,510 --> 00:00:32,910 from those Camille had Omar should not be serving on foreign affairs. What about any Committees fail on Omar you 7 00:00:32,910 --> 00:00:38,220 know this is this is a new level of what the Democrats have gone through. You look 8 00:00:38,220 --> 00:00:44,070 at Adam Schiff. He should not be serving on intel when he has openly knowingly now 9 00:00:44,070 --> 00:00:48,830 used a fake dossier lied to the American public in the process. 10 00:00:48,870 --> 00:00:54,360 >> And doesn't doesn't have any ill will says he wants to continue do it. So we're going to reshape I 11 00:00:54,360 --> 00:01:00,030 mean think about what happened Afghanistan. Why did Afghanistan collapse so fast. Was the Intel Committee under 12 00:01:00,030 --> 00:01:05,490 Adam Shift focused on impeachment and not on the safety of America why are people coming across 13 00:01:05,490 --> 00:01:10,980 the border that aren't a terrorist watch list what are they doing about it and their own members on that committee says 14 00:01:10,980 --> 00:01:12,770 it's not happening when it's true. 15 00:01:12,840 --> 00:01:18,660 >> We need to have an Intel committee that looks at what's happening around the world and keeps America 16 00:01:18,660 --> 00:01:24,180 safe. It should do exactly what it was created overseeing of our agencies and 17 00:01:24,180 --> 00:01:29,430 others and so we're going to hold people to a higher standard in the process if they want to be on the 18 00:01:29,430 --> 00:01:33,390 Intel Committee and then and then the training of what to be a part of that.

