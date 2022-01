Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 20:36 Hits: 1

A Kansas woman has been sentenced by a U.S. District Court to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.Esther Schwemmer was also ordered b...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/589053-woman-sentenced-after-tearful-apology-for-role-in-jan-6-riot