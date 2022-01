Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 20:44 Hits: 2

A federal judge on Monday questioned former President Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in the face of a trio of civil lawsuits accusing him of fomenting the Capitol riot last year.During a hearing, U.S. Distri...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/589058-judge-questions-trumps-claim-of-absolute-immunity-in-jan-6-lawsuits