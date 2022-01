Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 00:51 Hits: 10

Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the f...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/589110-republicans-threaten-floor-takeover-if-democrats-weaken-filibuster