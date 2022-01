Articles

Published on Monday, 10 January 2022

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday defended fellow Republican Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.) after former President Trump criticized Rounds for shooting down Trump's claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him....

