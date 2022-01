Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 16:36 Hits: 2

Reps. Ben Cline (R-Va.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) announced separately on Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. "I took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the result was positive," Cline said in a statement. "I have been vaccinated...

