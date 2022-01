Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:18 Hits: 2

A group of 11 North Carolina voters filed a legal challenge to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for a second term, arguing his involvement in a rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill constitutionally bars him from waging...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/589011-north-carolina-voters-file-suit-to-disqualify-cawthorn-from-running-for