Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 0

Alabama Republicans are heading for a dogfight in the state's Senate primary, with GOP voters in the reddest of states set to forecast which of the party's disparate wings could be ascendant in the November midterms.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/588827-alabama-gop-gears-for-fierce-senate-primary-clash