Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 01:26 Hits: 7

Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) said on Saturday that they had tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, adding to a growing list of lawmakers who have contracted the virus amid the latest wave of the pandemic.Casten...

Read more https://thehill.com/dem-lawmakers/588897-rep-sean-casten-tests-positive-for-breakthrough-covid-19-case