Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 22:00 Hits: 6

Republicans are working to tie Democrats to teachers unions ahead of the midterms as frustrations over the unions' opposition to in-person learning amid the omicron surge grow.The party is tar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/588823-pandemic-pushes-teachers-unions-to-center-stage-ahead-of-midterms