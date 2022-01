Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 17:42 Hits: 0

President Biden on Friday sharpened his attacks against Republicans on the economy, accusing them of "talking down" the economic recovery as he lauded the decline in unemployment and job growth during his first year in of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/588755-biden-takes-aim-at-gop-for-talking-down-economic-recovery