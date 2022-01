Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 19:27 Hits: 2

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Thursday said she and a group of officials who worked in the Trump administration are meeting next week to "try and stop" former President Trump....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/588604-grisham-says-former-trump-officials-meeting-next-week-to-try-and-stop