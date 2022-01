Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 21:26 Hits: 1

A Chicago alderman on Wednesday announced a bid for retiring Rep. Bobby Rush's (D-Ill.) seat in the House. “After careful consideration and many conversations with family and supporters, I am announcing that I will run for Congress in Illinois...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588439-chicago-alderman-announces-bid-for-rep-bobby-rushs-seat