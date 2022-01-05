Articles

Capitol Police Chief talks to Congress on what's changed since Jan. 6 a year later

1 00:00:00,240 --> 00:00:06,030 >> The events of January 6th did expose critical departmental failures and deficiencies with operational 2 00:00:06,030 --> 00:00:11,580 planning intelligence staffing training and equipment. I'm pleased to report that 3 00:00:11,580 --> 00:00:16,770 we have addressed a significant portion of the many recommendations issued to the department in 4 00:00:16,770 --> 00:00:21,420 fact of the more than 100 recommendations issued by the inspector general. 5 00:00:21,510 --> 00:00:26,850 >> We have implemented and are addressing over 90 of them. Do you 6 00:00:26,850 --> 00:00:32,100 believe that the department would be better able to defend against the type of threat that we 7 00:00:32,100 --> 00:00:37,180 saw a year ago today than the department was. Back then. 8 00:00:37,180 --> 00:00:42,600 Yes absolutely. Today I'm confident that the U.S. Capitol Police Department has 9 00:00:42,600 --> 00:00:48,270 made significant progress addressing the deficiencies that impacted the department's response on January 6th 10 00:00:48,270 --> 00:00:53,820 . And while more work remains to be done the men and women of the Capitol Police stand 11 00:00:53,820 --> 00:00:59,160 ready to fulfill their mission each and every day. The biggest challenge I think we have 12 00:00:59,160 --> 00:01:01,620 is keeping up with the number of threats. 13 00:01:01,620 --> 00:01:07,320 >> I mean we we have we've doubled the number of officers that investigate these 14 00:01:07,320 --> 00:01:12,510 threats agents that investigate these threats and if they continue to go up the way 15 00:01:12,510 --> 00:01:17,940 they have. Clearly we're going to need additional officers to assign to 16 00:01:17,940 --> 00:01:19,420 this responsibility. 17 00:01:19,480 --> 00:01:24,960 >> But if Congress fails to reach an agreement to pass have quietly two spending bills 18 00:01:24,960 --> 00:01:30,360 . If you're held to last year's spending levels. How would this 19 00:01:30,360 --> 00:01:34,920 lack of an increased funding impact the Capitol police ability. To protect. 20 00:01:35,550 --> 00:01:41,210 >> The Capitol. It would impact. Just 21 00:01:41,210 --> 00:01:47,570 about everything that we're we're trying to do in terms of making and sustaining improvements especially 22 00:01:47,570 --> 00:01:53,390 in the areas of intelligence threat analysis dignitary protection and security 23 00:01:53,390 --> 00:01:59,070 infrastructure. It would it would. We'd have to suspend our our health and wellness initiatives that 24 00:01:59,070 --> 00:02:04,820 we've started. And I think the biggest impact would be our inability to 25 00:02:04,820 --> 00:02:08,330 increase our staffing which is so critical. 26 00:02:08,330 --> 00:02:13,820 >> All we would be able to do is just replace the people that left. We can't We can't 27 00:02:13,820 --> 00:02:19,730 survive and continue. We have to increase our staffing. As 28 00:02:19,730 --> 00:02:22,520 I talked about before. But that that would be the biggest impact.

