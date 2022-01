Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:27 Hits: 2

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended the Justice Department's approach to prosecuting those involved in the Jan. 6 riot, signaling the potential for charges against those who never set foot in the Capito...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/588430-garland-vows-prosecutions-at-any-level-over-jan-6