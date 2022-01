Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 21:14 Hits: 3

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) will be holding a presser on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, after former President Trump ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588440-greene-gaetz-to-hold-jan-6-presser-after-trump-cancels