Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 21:51 Hits: 5

A recent study by Resia Pretorius and her team at Stellenbosch University in South Africa suggests that long COVID may be triggered by microclots.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/588443-south-african-scientist-thinks-she-may-have