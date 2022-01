Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:30 Hits: 4

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the Justice Department'sĀ investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.Watch t...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/588369-watch-live-garland-delivers-remarks-on-jan-6-investigation