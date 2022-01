Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:18 Hits: 1

President Biden will speak about the responsibility that he believes former President Trump had in the Capitol attackĀ on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the insurrection, according to the White House.During...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/588378-bidens-remarks-will-include-and-the-singular-responsibility-president