Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 20:00 Hits: 0

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) announced on Tuesday that he is being hospitalized as a precaution after testing positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case.Hagedorn, who is battling kidney cancer, said he received the positive COVID-19 test...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588210-lawmaker-battling-kidney-cancer-hospitalized-after-testing-positive-for-covid