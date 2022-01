Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 22:35 Hits: 0

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in an interview on Tuesday that her fellow Republicans in Congress who have stuck by former President Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "will not be judged well by history."Haley Byrd Wilt, associate editor of&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588251-cheney-republicans-who-stuck-by-trump-will-not-be-judged-well-by-history