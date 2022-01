Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 23:15 Hits: 0

Former President Trump is scrapping a planned news conference on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.The former president had planned to use the Thursday news conference at Mar-a-Lago in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/588264-trump-cancels-news-conference-set-for-capitol-riot-anniversary