Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:02 Hits: 1

The omicron variant accounted for 95.4 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases diagnosed during the week ending on Jan. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The new data...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/588164-cdc-omicron-now-95-percent-of-new-us-covid-19-cases